Bursa recorded foreign inflow of RM17.77m on final week of 2021

In 2021, international funds were net buyers for a total of 22 weeks.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Foreign investors acquired RM17.77 million net of local equities during the last week of 2021 compared to -RM38.16 million net sold the preceding week, said MIDF Research.

It said offshore investors entered Malaysia for the first week after five consecutive weeks of outflow. In 2021, international funds were net buyers for a total of 22 weeks.

“As the market reopened last Monday, local institutions and foreign investors were net buyers amounted to RM2.73 million and RM56.73 million, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign retailers were net sellers of -RM59.46 million,” it said in its Equity Research today.

MIDF Research said foreign investors were net buyers for majority of the week except on Wednesday and Friday. The largest foreign inflow was recorded on Tuesday at RM110.37 million.

Retailers were net sellers every day of last week, a reverse from the trend seen throughout 2021. The largest net selling by the retailers was recorded on Friday amounted to -RM105.28 million.

For the week, retailers net sold -RM292.59 million worth of equities in Bursa Malaysia.

“To note, this was the second week retailers recorded net selling after nine consecutive weeks on inflow,” said the research firm.

Meanwhile, local institutions recorded cumulative weekly net buying to the tune of RM274.82 million. Local institutions were net buyers for the week except on Tuesday of -RM56.39 million.

The largest net buying on Friday amounted to RM217.98 million.

For the cumulative 2021, retailers were the only net buyers of local equities to the tune of RM12.14 billion.

Local institutions and foreign investors were net sellers of -RM8.99 billion and -RM3.15 billion, respectively.

In terms of participation, it said retail investors, local institutions and foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of 12.85 per cent, 26.32 per cent and -12.30 per cent, respectively in average daily trade value (ADTV). — Bernama



