Duopharma’s shares up after securing MoH contract

Duopharma said the contract, secured via its wholly-owned subsidiary Duopharma Marketing Sdn Bhd (DMktg), would be for a period of three years, from Dec 17, 2021 to Dec 16, 2024. — Picture courtesy of Duopharma

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Duopharma Biotech Bhd's shares on Bursa Malaysia went up in the early session on Monday as the group secured an RM375.17 million contract to supply Insugen — a human insulin formulation — to all Ministry of Health’s hospitals, district health offices and clinics.

At 10.23am, the counter rose 5.0 sen to RM1.63 with 562,500 shares changing hands.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Friday, Duopharma said the contract, secured via its wholly-owned subsidiary Duopharma Marketing Sdn Bhd (DMktg), would be for a period of three years, from Dec 17, 2021 to Dec 16, 2024.

“With an estimated 3.9 million diabetics in Malaysia, of which about 420,000 patients are treated using human insulin in government hospitals and clinics, DMktg hopes to improve diabetes management in the country by providing high quality and cost-effective biosimilar insulin,” it said. — Bernama