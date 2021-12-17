Swift Haulage posts Q3 profit before tax of RM47.8m, ahead of listing on Bursa Malaysia main market

Swift Haulage Bhd has announced a profit before tax (PBT) of RM47.8 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q3), ahead of its listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd on December 21. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Swift Haulage Bhd has announced a profit before tax (PBT) of RM47.8 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q3), ahead of its listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd on December 21.

For the period under review, the integrated logistics service provider registered a revenue of RM430.9 million.

Swift Haulage group chief executive officer Loo Yong Hui said the company’s performance for the period under review was impacted by the movement control order, which was implemented nationwide on June 1, 2021.

“Although our businesses were deemed ‘essential services’, customers who were ‘non-essential’ had to cease operations and those that were deemed ‘essential Service’ were only operating at 60 per cent capacity,” he said in a statement today.

The group’s revenue for the current financial quarter and financial period to-date was mainly contributed by container haulage of RM203.2 million and land transportation of RM128.0 million, which represented 77.0 per cent of the group’s total revenue.

The warehousing and container depot and freight forwarding business contributed RM55.6 million and RM43.6 million respectively to group revenue. — Bernama