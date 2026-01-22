KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — AirAsia will operate 4,434 flights during the upcoming Chinese New Year travel period, adding 150 extra domestic services between February 12 and 24 to cope with what it expects to be one of the busiest festive travel seasons in recent years.

The carrier said the additional flights are aimed at reuniting families across Malaysia while keeping fares affordable, with subsidised one-way tickets capped at RM600, inclusive of a complimentary 20kg baggage allowance.

“As the airline with the largest domestic connectivity in Malaysia and a leading market share of 61 per cent by capacity, we are pleased to continue supporting government initiatives to ensure Malaysians are able to travel more affordably during peak festive periods,” said AirAsia Malaysia general manager Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra in a statement today.

He said the subsidised fares — available for selected routes between Peninsular and East Malaysia — complement the airline’s earlier fixed-fare initiative, adding that “with all these extra flights, there are still plenty of seats up for grabs”.

Key hubs including Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bahru will see strengthened links to East Malaysian destinations such as Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Tawau.

The airline advised passengers to complete self check-in via airasia.com or the AirAsia MOVE app up to 14 days before departure, and to arrive early at the airport to avoid congestion during the peak holiday period.