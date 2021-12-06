Bursa Malaysia hits 13-month low amid fears of Omicron threat

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Fears over Omicron’s possible impact on global economic recovery dragged Bursa Malaysia’s key market barometer to its lowest in 13 months today.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 18.29 points or 1.22 per cent to 1,483.45 compared with 1,501.74 at Thursday’s close.

The market bellwether opened 1.92 points better at 1,503.66 and reached its intraday high of 1,503.76 in the early morning.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 789 to 242, while 369 counters were unchanged, 876 untraded, and 20 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 3.66 billion units valued at RM2.57 billion from Thursday’s 3.73 billion units valued at RM3.06 billion.

The new Covid-19 variant has been detected in 38 countries, according to World Health Organisation on Friday.

Following this, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said key regional markets closed broadly lower as worries about the Omicron variant continue while investors are cautious ahead of the release of China’s economic data scheduled this week.

China’s exports and inflation would be released soon, alongside the US Federal Reserve monetary policy stance.

“As for the local bourse, we expect sentiment to continue to remain cautious and reckon that external uncertainties will be a major setback. At the same time, the FBM KLCI has broken the 1,490 support level.

“As such, we expect the benchmark index to trend around the 1,480-1,490 range for the the week. Technically, we spot the next support level at 1,480 followed by 1,455 while resistance is at 1,500,” he told Bernama.

Top Glove led the downtrend among the heavyweights, losing 24 sen to RM2.57, followed by Axiata which fell 14 sen to RM3.65.

Tenaga Nasional went down 18 sen to RM9.02, Petronas Gas dropped 28 sen to RM16.30, while Petronas Chemicals slid eight sen to RM8.41.

Only six index-linked heavyweights were in the positive territory: CIMB gained eight sen to RM5.24 and Maybank rose four sen to RM7.99.

Of the actives, XOX, VSolar, Sapura Energy, and MLabs Systems were all flat at three sen, 1.5 sen, eight sen, and 3.5 sen respectively.

Kanger International lost one sen to three sen and VS Industry gained 10 sen to RM1.25.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gave up 128.97 points to 10,809.94, the FBMT 100 Index fell 126.82 points to 10,518.93, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 203.87 points weaker at 11,711.03.

The FBM 70 erased 157.14 points to 13,972.89 and the FBM ACE dipped 200.56 points to 6,213.02.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.91 points to 191.06, the Financial Services Index lost 8.40 points to 14,967.71 and the Plantation Index trimmed 81.26 points to 6,394.15.

The Main Market volume dwindled to 1.98 billion shares valued at RM2.27 billion versus Thursday’s 2.49 billion shares valued at RM2.76 billion.

Warrants turnover expanded to 371.27 million units worth RM51.85 million against 318.31 million units worth RM40.36 million.

The volume on the ACE Market swelled to 1.19 billion shares valued at RM238.94 million from 914.23 million shares valued at RM259.42 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 348.28 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (590.75 million), construction (73.36 million), technology (234.72 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (103.96 million), property (132.70 million), plantation (17.39 million), REITs (6.82 million), closed/fund (94,000), energy (224.65 million), healthcare (132.41 million), telecommunications and media (46.79 million), transportation and logistics (26.62 million), and utilities (36.69 million). — Bernama