CEO: Bank Islam will continue to explore opportunities with PTPTN

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (BIMB) will continue to explore various potential collaborations with the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) for the benefit of its customers and borrowers.

Group chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said the cooperation between BIMB and PTPTN has been established for a long time, especially in managing loans to students in institutions of higher learning.

“We also have a strategic collaboration with PTPTN through the implementation of PTPTN payments via the DirectDebit (DD) method and also the launch of the PTPTN i-Bank Islam Visa debit card,” he said at the launch of the Pay and Win with DD campaign and the submission of Bank Islam business zakat for 2020 to PTPTN today.

He said a total of 94,131 debit cards had been issued and BIMB expected the number of debit cards to continue to increase in the future.

Meanwhile, PTPTN chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said the “Pay and Win with DD” campaign was organised as one of the efforts to appreciate PTPTN borrowers who were committed to repaying their education loans consistently through the DirectDebit service facility.

“It also welcomes the government’s move in Budget 2022 to give 10 per cent discount incentive to PTPTN borrowers,” he said at the event.

He said PTPTN is always committed in planning and organising strategies and programmes to increase the awareness of borrowers to make repayments.

“In the new normal following the Covid-19 pandemic which has not yet subsided, cashless facilities have always been PTPTN’s priority to make it easier for borrowers to make repayments without having to go to the counter,” he added.

He said the DirectDebit channel should be utilised by borrowers to ensure that loan repayments are made consistently.

“Through this facility, borrowers can ensure a good loan repayment record and avoid arrears, thus helping to increase loan funds for loans to new students,” he added. — Bernama