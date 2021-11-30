UniMAP collaborates with Kenaf Technologies Global to build kenaf drying machine

PADANG BESAR, Nov 30 — Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) today inked a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Kenaf Technologies Global Sdn Bhd (KTG) to build a machine that is able to shorten the drying time of kenaf (also known as Deccan hemp and Java jute).

UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Ts Dr Zaliman Sauli said the ‘Kenaf Rapid and Efficient Dehydration System’ project would be developed at the UniMAP Automotive (MOTECH) Centre of Excellence in the next six months.

“KTG, which is a subsidiary of Kenaf Global Venture Sdn Bhd (KVG), will contribute RM55,000 and UniMAP, through the Rangkaian Universiti Teknikal Malaysia (Malaysian Technival University Network), will chip in RM50,000 (for the project),” he told reporters at the Integrated Kenaf Industrial Park (IKIP), near here, today.

Zaliman said the machine was now at the design stage and, once funding for the project has been fully received, UniMAP would immediately complete the machine, which is capable of shortening the drying period of kenaf from three days to just one day.

Meanwhile, KTG chief executive officer Jazman Shahar Abdollah said the initiative will expedite the processing of the kenaf fibre, which previously relied on the conventional method of using sunlight, besides reducing the operational cost. — Bernama