Bursa Malaysia rebounds to end higher on bargain hunting

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded to close marginally higher today on bargain hunting in selected heavyweights particularly telecommunications, oil and gas, and plantation stocks, said an analyst.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.23 per cent or 3.41 points to 1,513.98 from 1,510.57 at yesterday’s closing.

The benchmark index opened 2.01 points firmer at 1,512.58 and moved between 1,511.27 and 1,519.62 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 576 to 464, while 392 counters were unchanged, 873 untraded, and 63 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 5.67 billion units valued at RM7.97 billion from yesterday’s 6.14 billion units worth RM5.19 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said today’s gainers were led by KLK which increased 90 sen to RM21.04, PPB rose 82 sen to RM17.82, and PetGas was up 52 sen to RM16.82.

He said key regional indices, however, closed mostly lower as investors in the region continued to track developments surrounding the Omicron variant while Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel said he expected existing vaccines to struggle with Omicron variant.

“As for the local bourse, we expect sentiment continue to be cautious while external uncertainties to be a major setback for the market.

“Hence, we expect the benchmark index to remain range bound at around 1,510-1,520 for the remainder of the week with immediate resistance at 1,530 and support at 1,500,” he told Bernama.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals recovered 29 sen to RM8.50, Maybank shed seven sen to RM7.98, while Public Bank, Tenaga, and IHH eased two sen each to RM3.94, RM9.24 andRM6.58, respectively.

Of the actives, ATA IMS eased seven sen to 45 sen, Inari added four sen to RM4.19, and Supermax lost 27 sen to RM1.88.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 28.91 points to 11,083.78, the FBMT 100 Index perked up 29.33 points to 10,769.57, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 67.70 points to 12,128.62.

The FBM 70 advanced 59.30 points to 14,441.62 and the FBM ACE climbed 14.03 points to 6,529.94.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.99 points higher at 195.04, the Financial Services Index fell 8.89 points to 15,034.52, and the Plantation Index ticked up 76.32 points to 6,432.64.

The Main Market volume went up to 4.24 billion shares valued at RM7.49 billion versus yesterday’s 3.44 billion shares valued at RM4.38 billion.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 422.05 million units worth RM71.79 million against 518.29 million units worth RM66.39 million previously.

The volume on the ACE Market decreased to 997.19 million shares valued at RM403.62 million from 2.17 billion shares valued at RM747.12 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 327.95 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.68 billion), construction (61.95 million), technology (667.20 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (250.91 million), property (120.95 million), plantation (29.13 million), REITs (24.29 million), closed/fund (77,000), energy (247.98 million), healthcare (649.02 million), telecommunications and media (99.20 million), transportation and logistics (59.00 million), and utilities (29.32 million). — Bernama