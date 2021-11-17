Bursa Malaysia slightly down in choppy trading at mid-morning

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 450 to 272, while 400 counters were unchanged, 1,209 untraded and 48 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Bursa Malaysia’s barometre index continued to seesaw at mid-morning amid choppy trading in selected blue chips, mainly plantation and consumer counters.

At 11.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.19 of-a-point lower at 1,522.70 from 1,522.89 at Tuesday’s close.

The index opened 0.47 of-a-point easier at 1,522.42.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 450 to 272, while 400 counters were unchanged, 1,209 untraded and 48 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 1.11 billion units worth RM758.53 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell two sen to RM8.07, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare rose one sen each to RM4.03 and RM6.56, respectively, and Petronas Chemicals and Tenaga were flat at RM8.31 and RM9.59, respectively.

As for the actives, KNM inched up half-a-sen to 17.5 sen, Brahims was three sen lower at 19 sen, and Dagang NeXchange was flat at 83 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 7.20 points to 11,256.27, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 5.77 points to 10,897.01, the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 17.58 points to 12,248.91, the FBM ACE weakened 30.57 points to 6,827.66, and the FBM 70 was 25.08 points lower at 14,870.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 3.05 points to 15,157.04, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.44 of-a-point to 199.61, while the Plantation Index climbed 10.78 points to 6,532.14. — Bernama