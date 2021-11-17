Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon on continued selling

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 736 to 207, while 368 counters were unchanged, 1,020 untraded and 48 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon on continued selling in selected heavyweights led by Hartalega and MISC.

Hartalega fell 18 sen to RM5.34 while MISC erased eight sen to RM6.90, and together they contributed 3.924 points to the barometre index.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.10 points lower at 1,521.79 from 1,522.89 at Tuesday’s close.

The index opened 0.47 of-a-point easier at 1,522.42.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 736 to 207, while 368 counters were unchanged, 1,020 untraded and 48 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.03 billion units worth RM1.53 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell three sen to RM8.06 and Public Bank rose two sen to RM4.04, while Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM8.31 and RM6.55, respectively.

As for the actives, Brahims erased eight sen to 14 sen, Dagang NeXchange was two sen lower at 81 sen, and Tanco decreased half-a-sen to 27 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index shrank 35.09 points to 11,228.38, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 21.03 points to 10,881.75, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 56.30 points to 12,210.19, the FBM ACE weakened 131.99 points to 6,726.24, and the FBM 70 was 79.94 points lower at 14,815.37.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index inched up 0.03 of-a-point to 15,154.02, the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 1.84 points to 198.21, and the Plantation Index climbed 31.08 points to 6,552.44. — Bernama