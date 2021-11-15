Miti: Malaysia’s Halal Cluster Week to showcase up to US$80m in potential trade and investment

Deputy Secretary General (Industry) Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Datuk Seri Norazman Ayob speaks during Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue (MSD) in Putrajaya February 19, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The Halal Cluster Week will showcase the Halal Malaysia branding with new market opportunities up to US$80 million (RM333 million) in potential trade and investment, deputy secretary-general (Industry) of the International Trade and Industry Ministry Datuk Seri Norazman Ayob said.

He said the Halal Cluster Week would be a major avenue that bring together the halal business community from around the world.

“The activities lined up during this Halal Cluster Week will contribute to the sustainability of Halal Malaysia in the long run,” he said at the event’s virtual launching ceremony today.

The Halal Cluster Week commenced from November 14 to 20, 2021 in conjunction with the World Expo 2020 Dubai led by the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) in collaboration with Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

He said Matrade and HDC, together with 19 participating Malaysian companies, would be involved in the Export Acceleration Mission on Halal Digital Ecosystem which focused on sectors such as e-commerce—e-merchant, payment gateway, e-market place, e-fulfilment, logistics, lifestyle and food and beverages.

Norazman said the event would also also witness Malaysia’s partnership with key trading partners through knowledge sharing, logistics and supply chain connectivity and market expansion through digital platforms.

“These include HDC’s partnership with the African Institute of Islamic Finance (AIIF), Halal Supply Chain and Logistics knowledge sharing training sessions and Malaysia’s Halal Digital platform showcase that features the Halal Integrated Platform (HIP) and Halal Knowledge Centre (HKC),” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the imminent launch of the Financial Assistance Facility Fund by Standard Chartered Saadiq, in collaboration with HDC, is expected to benefit both Malaysian companies expanding overseas and foreign companies planning to establish commercial presence in Malaysia’s Halal Industrial Parks.

“We would like to think these enablers will eventually position Malaysia as a premier gateway to the Middle East Halal market,” he added.

At the launching event, HDC also exchanged a memorandum of understanding with the Chartered Institute Logistics and Transport (CILT) International, which will culminate in the development of the Halal Supply Chain Management System (HSCMS).

HDC chief executive officer Hairol Ariffein Sahari said the comprehensive HSCMS would cover both system and module developments as well as halal training programmes to 36 CILT country offices worldwide and the development of halal talent and experts.

“We are expecting a significant increase in Halal trade within the logistic industry with this partnership,” he added. — Bernama