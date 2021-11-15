Bursa opens higher on buying sentiment

The broader market was positive as gainers led losers 189 to 164, while 249 counters were unchanged, 1,712 untraded, and 21 others suspended. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, as Friday’s rally on Wall Street lifted buying sentiment for the local equity market.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.88 points to 1,534.10 from Friday’s close of 1,531.22.

The index opened 0.16 of-a-point higher at 1,531.38.

The broader market was positive as gainers led losers 189 to 164, while 249 counters were unchanged, 1,712 untraded, and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 209.22 million units valued at RM103.06 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said it expects the broader market sentiment to stay positive and the FBM KLCI may extend its rebound formation, with persistent buying from foreign funds.

“Meanwhile, positive performance on Wall Street on Friday, especially on Nasdaq, may spillover to technology stocks on our local front.

“Besides, investors may focus on sectors such as banking, consumer-related and property amid earning season, while gold-proxy may anticipate an extension of rally amid firmer gold price,” it said in a note today.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained eight sen to RM8.19, Public Bank was flat at RM4.02 and Petronas Chemicals increased three sen to RM8.34.

Of the actives, NWP and Dagang Nexchange inched up half-a-sen each to 36 sen and 84.5 sen, respectively, while Kanger was flat at 3.5 sen.

Top gainers were Nestle, improving RM1 to RM135, Genetec, soaring 80 sen to RM44.30 and Batu Kawan, rising 36 sen to RM22.18.

Meanwhile, trading in Yinson Holdings Bhd’s shares and structured warrants has been halted with effect from 9 am today and will resume from 10 am.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 21.90 points to 11,350.75, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 20.53 points to 10,987.84, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 27.46 points to 12,367.48, the FBM ACE fell 4.75 points to 6,973.24, and the FBM 70 perked 27.63 points to 15,030.17.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index decreased 0.16 of-a-point to 201.51, the Plantation Index bagged 19.74 points to 6,692.68, and the Financial Services Index was 48.22 points higher at 15,253.93. — Bernama