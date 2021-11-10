Expo 2020 Dubai: Agriculture Ministry launches microsite for Sustainable Agriculture Week in Feb 2022

The sign of Dubai Expo 2020 is seen at the entrance of the site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 10 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) today launched its new microsite in conjunction with the Sustainable Agriculture Week that will take place at the Malaysian Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai from February 20 to 26, 2022.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee who launched the microsite, said it would present updates, news, programmes, list of exhibitors, companies and services involved in the Sustainable Agriculture on Week 21 of the expo with Mafi as the host.

“Through this microsite, visitors will be able to access any information related to sustainable agriculture in Malaysia despite not being able to attend the expo physically.

“The microsite also serves as an important business engagement tool that connects visitors to the companies and agencies involved in the Sustainable Agriculture Week,” he said in a statement today.

The microsite showcases the focus areas of sustainable agriculture that will be highlighted during the expo, including biodiversity to wellness, smart urban farming and solutions, and waste-to-wealth.

Visitors may also engage in business matching and keep abreast of the programmes organised by Mafi throughout Week 21 at the expo, including product and cooking demonstrations, pocket talks and networking cocktails.

The microsite can be accessed at https://www.mafi-events.com. — Bernama