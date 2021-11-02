Perodua sells 27,858 vehicles in October 2021

Perodua aims to deliver as many vehicles as possible in the fourth quarter of 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) sold 27,858 vehicles in October 2021 due to its improved production and swift deliveries of vehicles to customers as the compact car manufacturer aims to deliver as many vehicles as possible in the fourth quarter of 2021.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said this achievement represented a 90.67 per cent increase from 14,160 units sold in September 2021.

“We are now working to further improve production especially for the rest of the year,” he said in a statement today.

Of the 27,858 Perodua vehicles registered, 8,761 were Myvis, 5,973 were Axias, 5,257 Bezzas, 3,973 Ativas, 2,553 Alzas and 1,341 Aruz units.

In terms of production, he said that October 2021 also saw the highest ever number of vehicles made with 29,803 units produced within a month.

However, on a year-to-date basis, Perodua registered 146,951 units from January to October this year, which is 14.5 per cent below 171,861 registered in the same period of 2020.

Zainal also said that the recently announced extension of the sales tax exemption allows the automotive ecosystem more room to recover from the recent lockdown as well as catch up with demand.

“The extension of the sales tax exemption will also benefit everyone, from consumers to original equipment manufacturers to suppliers who are also affected by the global semiconductor supply shortage,” he added. ― Bernama