KUCHING, May 19 — The third generation of Sarawakian families born outside the state and abroad do not have the right to receive assistance from the Sarawak government anymore, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that they (the third generation) no longer hold the status as Sarawakians.

As such, he said Sarawakian parents living outside the state and abroad (first generation) with offspring not born in Sarawak (second generation) need to be aware of this change which can cause their grandchildren (third generation) to lose the status of Sarawakians and not benefiting from the assistance or facilities provided by the Sarawak government.

“If two generations (after the first generation) are not born in Sarawak, then the third generation is no longer considered Sarawak citizens.

Advertisement

“Even if the children have the ‘K’ code. But if they are born outside Sarawak, their grandchildren are only eligible to become Sarawak citizens through marriage with Sarawak citizens (those from Sarawakians).

“(Otherwise,) they are just Malaysians without the status of Sarawak citizens, and they are not eligible to receive free education at universities owned by the Sarawak government or even assistance for health facilities in this state,” he said at the Vaisakhi Dinner celebration organised by Sarawak Sikh Temple Association (SSTA at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night

At the event, Dr Sim who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government presented a grant allocation from the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) to the SSTA.

Advertisement

The dinner was also jointly organised by Unifor and the Sikh community of Kuching.

Dr Sim in a Facebook posting after the dinner said the Sikh community though small in number has more than 100 years of contributions, dedication and sacrifices to Sarawak.

Also present were Unifor director, Datu Jack Aman Luat, Ukas director Samuel Simon, SSTA president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira, and other distinguished guests.