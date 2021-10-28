DHL to invest RM200m on auto-sort gateway at KLIA in 2023

Secretary -General of the Ministry of Transport Datuk Isham Ishak with DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei Managing Director Julian Neo posing at the DHL Kuala Lumpur Gateway Groundbreaking Ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Air Cargo Terminal (KACT 1) October 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Oct 28 — Global logistic provider DHL Express plans to invest about RM200 million to build its first fully auto-sort gateway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) by the first quarter of 2023.

Located at KLIA Air Cargo Terminal One (KACT1), the 13,422 square metre gateway will nearly triple the size of its current facility in KLIA.

DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei managing director Julian Neo said the Kuala Lumpur Gateway will be equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and designed for optimal shipment processing efficiency, including a high-speed dimensioning and weighing system.

“We have seen a significant rise in import and export volumes in Malaysia and the fully auto-sort gateway will enable us to manage the increasing growth of shipment and parcel volume,” he said at the Kuala Lumpur Gateway groundbreaking ceremony by Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak, here, today.

Neo said the facility will be equipped with an automated sort system that can handle 10,000 packages per hour, 24 hours a day, as compared to the current 2,400 packages per hour.

The new gateway will have two dedicated aircraft flying five times a week to and from Hong Kong, and four times a week to and from Singapore.

Meanwhile, Isham said the investment by DHL Express, which is expected to generate many job opportunities, was timely as it proves the confidence the company has in Malaysia.

The move also coincides with the Transport Ministry’s efforts to upgrade Malaysia as a transport and logistics hub in the region by 2025, he said. — Bernama