Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 ― Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today on lack of follow-through buying interest.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 3.10 points to 1,584.84 from yesterday's close of 1,587.94.

It opened 0.82 of-a-point higher at 1,588.04.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 454 to 337, while 445 counters were unchanged, 1,054 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.45 billion units worth RM802.50 million.

Among the heavyweights, IHH Healthcare and CIMB both added one sen to RM6.56 and RM5.25, respectively; Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM8.15 and RM8.80, respectively; and Public Bank and TNB shed one sen each to RM4.23 and RM9.75, respectively.

Of the actives, GUH Holdings jumped eight sen to 72 sen, Asdion gained one sen to 24 sen, Industronics inched up half-a-sen to 19.5 sen, Vortex was flat at 9.5 sen, and Dataprep slid 5.5 sen to 90.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 20.75 points to 11,682.16, the FBMT 100 Index fell 21.61 points to 11,315.84, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 34.50 points to 12,740.32, the FBM 70 was 27.24 points easier at 15,341.02, and the FBM ACE eased 12.99 points to 7,144.49.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.47 of-a-point to 210.06, the Plantation Index trimmed 19.18 points to 6,988.49, and the Financial Services Index gave up 9.22 points to 15,735.72. ― Bernama