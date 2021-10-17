Touch ‘n Go launches DuitNow transfer function for easier eWallet experience

The Touch ‘n Go eWallet is now interoperable with the DuitNow Transfer function. — soyacincau file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Touch ‘n Go eWallet launched the DuitNow Transfer function today, allowing its users to move their funds from any internet banking account directly to their eWallet in real-time.

Touch ‘n Go Group Chief Executive Officer Effendy Shahul Hamid in a statement said the Touch ‘n Go eWallet is now interoperable and part of a larger payments ecosystem alongside banks with the DuitNow Transfer function.

“This marks our deepened penetration into the financial services ecosystem. DuitNow transfer allows us to inter-work better with our users ‘source of funds’ as we aim to deliver superior value-added services to them across a range of use-cases,” he said.

Effendy added that the new function also opens several new opportunities for the users to easily move their monies directly from their internet banking accounts to the Touch ‘n Go eWallets and employers could also use it as an alternative to allowance disbursement for their workers.

DuitNow Transfer operated by Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) is an instant fund transfer function that is initiated from an online banking account as well as participating eWallets. For more information on how to enable DuitNow Transfer, visit https://www.touchngo.com.my. — Bernama