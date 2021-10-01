CTOS Data Systems receives directive from BNM on temporary suspension of Central Credit Reference Information System access

A general view of the Bank Negara Malaysia headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTOS Digital Bhd, has received a directive from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on the temporary suspension of access to the Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) for all credit reporting agencies, effective today.

It said the temporary suspension was “a proactive, precautionary and necessary step against potential cyber threats and the possibility of data leak incidents in the credit reporting industry.”

“Pursuant to BNM’s suspension decision, we will momentarily halt reports and services containing CCRIS information on our platform,” said CTOS in a stock exchange filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The company said upholding customer data security has always been its utmost priority and CTOS was committed to fulfilling the conditions in order for the suspension to be uplifted.

“We are working expeditiously to resume these services as quickly as possible,” it said, adding that the rest of the portfolio of services remain available to customers.

CTOS also said that the temporary suspension is not expected to cause any material impact on its financials at this juncture. — Bernama