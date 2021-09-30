Bank Rakyat launches iRakyat mobile banking app

The logo of Bank Rakyat is seen in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Bank Rakyat today launched the iRakyat mobile banking application via mobile devices to expand the digital banking ecosystem for customers.

Through iRakyat, customers can check account information such as their balance and the statements for savings, current, credit card, financing and mortgage-i accounts at any time.

Customers can also make fund transfers and pay bills through this application, which also supports the Lembaga Tabung Haji and the DuitNow facility transactions.

Bank Rakyat chairman Datuk Abd Rani Lebai Jaafar said the introduction of all these digital services is very much in line with the needs of the current situation as well as the practice of the new norms when everything is at the fingertips of customers.

“In tandem with the era of digitalisation, Bank Rakyat is always progressive in leveraging technology to ensure that we continue to remain relevant and sustainable to meet the Islamic banking needs of the millennials,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bank Rakyat chief executive officer Datuk Syed Abdul Aziz Syed Hassan said the launch of the application is in line with Bank Rakyat’s commitment to achieving the bank’s digitalisation aspirations to offer a more efficient and effective integrated Islamic banking system driven by the latest technology.

“The iRakyat application is also in line with the government’s intention in encouraging digital spending or cashless transactions,” he said. — Bernama