Wells Fargo delays return-to-office to January

NEW YORK, Sept 29 ― Wells Fargo & Co yesterday delayed its return-to-office plans for the second time this month, saying it will now start bringing back employees in January next year, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The bank said its operations and contact centre employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning January 10.

They will be followed by employees in business support and enterprise functions, who will return during the first quarter next year.

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo pushed bringing employees back to November 1, after having delayed it earlier due to increased risk from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The bank will offer eligible employees up to an additional four hours of paid time away to get the Covid-19 booster shot, according to the memo. ― Reuters