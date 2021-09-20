MDEC launches Malaysia Digital Creativity Festival 2021

CYBERJAYA, Sept 20 — Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has launched the Malaysia Digital Creativity Festival (MYDCF) 2021, combining the Kre8tif! animation initiative and the LEVEL UP KL video games conference into a single festival for the first time.

MYDCF 2021 will feature several programmes for industry professionals to attend including an industry conference, the Business Connect Programme, SEA Game Jam and workshops. Registration for the programmes can be made via https://mdec.my/mydcf/.

In a statement today, MDEC vice president (tech ecosystems and globalisation) Gopi Ganesalingam said the virtual MYDCF 2021 will begin with the conference and networking portion (until Sept 30), targeted towards professionals in the digital creative content industry.

This will be followed by the Gamified Expo, an event that is open to the public to showcase the best of the region’s digital creative content offerings, in November, he said.

Kre8tif! is a content accelerator for small and medium animation start-ups to support and accelerate their creative content businesses while the LEVEL UP KL Indie Pitch allows game developers to pitch their projects to international investors.

For the animation industry, the Elevator Pitch serves as a similar platform for animation studios to present their latest projects to broadcasters and investors.

Another new addition this year is the Blockchain Bootcamp, which serves to share on the latest tech in the blockchain games ecosystem and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), he said.

According to Gopi, with a global market worth of US$432 billion (RM1.8 trillion) in 2020, the digital creative content industry plays an important role for the development of Malaysia’s economy, as laid out in the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL). — Bernama