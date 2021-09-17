Top Glove to resume exports to US by end-September

A general view of the Top Glove factory in Klang November 24, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Top Glove Corp Bhd will resume its exports to the United States (US) as early of end-September 2021 after US customs authorities lifted a year-long ban imposed on the glove producer for alleged forced labour.

Managing director Datuk Lee Kim Meow said the group was confident of retaining existing customers and also attracting new customers.

“We have goods that are ready. It is just a matter of printing the packaging materials and sending them out (to the customers),” he said during a media and analysts briefing on Top Glove’s results for the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2021. — Bernama

