MIDF Research: Foreign investors remain net buyers for fifth straight week

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Foreign investors continued to be net buyers of local equities for the week ended Sept 10, 2021, with net inflows amounting to RM433.16 million versus RM786.42 million the previous week.

MIDF Research said this was the fifth consecutive week of net buying by foreign investors since the week ended Aug 13, 2021.

“It is also worth noting that foreign investors have gradually reduced its net selling from RM6.01 billion on a year-to-date (YTD) basis as at Aug 9, 2021,” it said in its weekly fund flow report today.

The research house said foreign investors were net buyers for every day of the week except on Thursday, with the highest foreign inflow recorded on Wednesday at RM207.19 million, and the lowest inflow on Monday at RM72.18 million, respectively.

On Thursday, net selling by foreign investors amounted to RM62.95 million, it said.

Retailers were net buyers on a daily basis, with the largest net buying recorded on Thursday at RM129.62 million and the lowest on Monday at RM11.10 million, MIDF Research said.

“Cumulatively, for the week, retailers bought RM278.59 million net worth of equities in Bursa Malaysia,” it said.

Meanwhile, it said local institutions recorded a cumulative weekly net selling of RM711.96 million.

“Local institutions were net sellers for every day of the week with the largest net selling seen on Wednesday to the tune of RM243.26 million, while the lowest was on Thursday at RM66.88 million,” it said.

MIDF Research said retailers had been the only net buyers of the local equity market to the tune of RM9.83 billion YTD, while the local institutions and foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of RM6.04 billion and RM3.79 billion, respectively.

In terms of participation, it said the retail investors, local institutions and the foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of 2.49 per cent, -1.15 per cent and -29.79 per cent, respectively, in average daily trade value (ADTV).