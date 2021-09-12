MARA channels RM11.8m to entrepreneurs in Kelantan through Pemulih

Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad speaks during the Kelantan State Assembly at Kompleks Darul Naim in Kota Baru March 18, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Sept 12 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has approved an allocation of RM11.8 million to assist 217 entrepreneurs in Kelantan who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MARA council member Datuk Seri Md Alwi Che Ahmad said the allocation, to be channelled through the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih), included the MARA financing schemes such as the Express Contract Financing Scheme (SPiKE), Mudah Jaya Financing Scheme (SPiM), Micro Business Financing Scheme (S3P) and Special Business Financing Scheme for Women (DanaNITA).

“For the DanaNITA scheme, a total of RM810,000 has been approved so far, benefitting 30 women entrepreneurs in the state, while the S3P involves an allocation of RM2.48 million to benefit 80 entrepreneurs,” he told reporters after presenting the Pemulih additional assistance at the Kok Lanas constituency service centre here today.

Meanwhile, Md Alwi, who is also Kok Lanas Assemblyman, said the Kelantan MARA also provided a three-month exemption for the rental of its business premises from July until September.

“From October until December, they only need to pay 30 per cent of the rent.

“I was made to understand that some 521 tenants of MARA Kelantan premises have benefitted from this initiative with a financial implication of RM1.5 million,” he said. — Bernama