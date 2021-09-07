Asian markets lifted by recovery hope, Tokyo breaks 30,000

A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, talks on his mobile phone in front of a screen showing the Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Sept 7 — Asian markets rose today, extending recent gains on optimism about the global outlook, though rising Delta coronavirus cases and worries about a slowdown in the economic recovery continue to cast a shadow.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 briefly broke 30,000 for the first time in five months on growing expectations for a fresh injection of stimulus after Japan’s prime minister said he would step aside, paving the way for a new big-spending successor.

The blockbuster growth that characterised the start of the year has tailed off in recent months as the Delta variant sends new infections spiking around the world, tempering consumer spending and forcing some countries to impose strict containment measures.

However, several markets have continued to press to new records or multi-year highs owing to the ultra-loose monetary policies of central banks around the world—particularly the US Federal Reserve—that have kept borrowing costs down.

While there is a general expectation that that largesse will come to an end soon as economies emerge from the pandemic crisis, officials have indicated they are in no rush to taper just yet as they track the impact of Delta.

And Friday’s massive miss on US jobs creation provided a big boost to markets as it meant the Fed’s planned policy tightening will not likely start until November or December, instead of the September that had been suggested.

Trading began the day cautious on Tuesday but most of Asia extended recent gains.

With US traders off yester day for a public holiday, Asia had few catalysts but Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Manila, Mumbai and Bangkok all posted gains. Seoul, Taipei and Jakarta were the only stragglers.

Hong Kong tourism-linked firms were given an extra lift by news that the city’s government planned to partially open the border with China next week, allowing 2,000 non-residents a day to enter.

And Tokyo continued its march higher on stimulus hopes, while a reshuffle of the Nikkei 225 also provided healthy support.

The gauge is up more than four per cent since Thursday’s close, before Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would step down and sparked speculation about who would take his mantle.

Data showing a forecast-busting rise in Chinese imports and exports last month eased concerns about slowing growth in the world’s number two economy but OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley added that the readings will likely allow authorities to hold off introducing any fresh support measures.

“China’s data will take the heat of the recessionary fears but may also lessen the likelihood, in investors’ minds, of the need for China to open the stimulus taps,” he said in a commentary.

Still, while the mood is generally upbeat, analysts remain cautious owing to the constant threat of the pandemic.

“The Delta — and possibly other — variant(s) remain a cause for concern as the disease is spreading rapidly through unvaccinated communities and the efficacy of the 2021 vintage of vaccines is being questioned,” Chris Iggo, at AXA Investment Managers, noted.

“I don’t think the recovery and growth outlook is negated by this but there could be some ‘air-pockets’ in the data and in investor sentiment.”

London, Frankfurt and Paris dipped at the open.

Key figures around 0720 GMT

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 per cent at 29,916.14 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng Index: UP 0.8 per cent at 26,383.15

Shanghai — Composite: UP 1.5 per cent at 3,676.59 (close)

London — FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 7,172.42

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.92 yen from 109.84 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3830 from US$1.3823

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1871 from US$1.1861

Euro/pound: UP at 85.83 pence from 85.81 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 per cent at US$69.16 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 per cent at US$72.55 per barrel

New York — Dow: Closed for public holiday — AFP