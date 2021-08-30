Permodalan Nasional Bhd launches ASN Equity Global for investors with high risk tolerance

People walk past a Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) logo in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), the wholly-owned unit trust management company of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), today introduced ASN Equity Global, the first ASNB fund to focus entirely on global equities, which will be available for subscription from September 1, 2021 onwards.

ASN Equity Global primarily caters to investors with high risk tolerance as the fund employs a capital growth investment strategy that involves a big degree of exposure to international markets.

“True to its name, the fund will heavily focus on global public equities with an asset allocation of up to 99 per cent as it adopts a strategy of investing in high quality international companies with strong growth prospects and companies that will benefit from global megatrends,” PNB said in a statement today.

PNB group chairman Tun Arifin Zakaria said the introduction of ASN Equity Global marks another major milestone for PNB and ASNB as the fund management companies continue to fulfil their mandate to all Malaysians by providing easy access to global markets at an affordable entry point.

“Our comprehensive range of unit trust products now cuts across multiple geographies and fund categories, comprising conservative, balanced, and growth funds, allowing our unit holders to fulfil their financial and investment goals,” he said.

ASN Equity Global is managed by PNB’s team of professional fund managers based in Kuala Lumpur as well as its London office, to capture and capitalise on opportunities in more than 50 major global stock markets.

The minimum initial investment is only RM10.00 and additional investment from as low as RM1.00.

Starting from September 1, 2021, investors can subscribe to ASN Equity Global at the initial offer price of RM1.00 per unit until September 21, 2021 on all channels, including www.myasnb.com.my and myASNB mobile app, ASNB branches and agents nationwide, as well as ASNB agents’ internet banking facilities.

Between September 1 and December 31, 2021, ASNB is offering a lower sales charge rate for all over-the-counter subscriptions. — Bernama