Amanah Saham Malaysia 2 Wawasan declares RM921.2m income distribution

Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd has declared a total income distribution payout of RM921.2 million for its fixed price fund Amanah Saham Malaysia 2 — Wawasan for the financial year ending August 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) has declared a total income distribution payout of RM921.2 million for its fixed price fund Amanah Saham Malaysia 2 — Wawasan (ASM 2 Wawasan) for the financial year ending August 31, 2021.

ASM 2 Wawasan declared an income distribution of 4 sen per unit, benefitting 897,145 unit holders, which was higher than the RM907.3 million distributed in the financial year 2020.

Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) said ASM 2 Wawasan recorded a net realised income of RM909.6 million as of August 25, 2021, reflecting an increase of 4.47 per cent from last year.

“The income distribution is 215 basis points above its benchmark Maybank 12-Month fixed deposit during the same period which stood at 1.85 per cent,” it said in a statement today.

According to PNB, the performance of the fund was generally driven by the recovery of global and domestic financial markets amid the resurgence of Covid-19 infections and expectations of rising inflation, besides the positive outcomes of PNB’s continuous asset class diversification initiatives.

“Among others, the fund manager has gradually increased its international investments to 20.8 per cent of the overall portfolio, compared to 14.9 per cent in 2020.

“In the face of a rapidly changing market environment, PNB continues to explore new investment opportunities that would enable its investment portfolio to grow in a more resilient and sustainable manner,” it said, noting that the distribution declared by ASM 2 Wawasan would be automatically reinvested as additional units into unit holders’ accounts on September 1.

Transactions at all ASNB branches and agents for ASM 2 Wawasan have been temporarily suspended from August 26 to 31, 2021 to facilitate the computation of income distribution.

Unit holders have been advised to update their accounts at the myASNB portal www.myasnb.com.my, mobile application, at any ASNB branches or its agents nationwide when transactions resume on September 1, 2021. — Bernama