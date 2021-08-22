HSBC Malaysia launches DuitNow request for businesses

A sign is seen above the entrance to an HSBC bank branch in Manhattan in New York City. HSBC Holdings Plc was sued for allegedly ignoring warning signs that the late David Elias was committing fraud. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — HSBC Malaysia has launched DuitNow Request for businesses; a secure, real time payment service that allows all businesses to have full control of their payments, especially when it comes to streamlining the collection of repetitive payments from multiple customers.

Being the first bank in Malaysia to do so, HSBC said this new solution, eliminates the time consuming and labour-intensive follow-ups to customers who fail to make their daily/monthly payments on time.

“Another benefit of this solution is that it can be scaled to meet the needs of both small and large businesses across different industries,” the bank said in a statement today.

By using a simple three-step process, HSBC said Duitnow Request enables businesses to collect payments from multiple customers at one go.

“DuitNow Request is an extension of Payments Network Malaysia’s (PayNet) DuitNow ecosystem that aims to simplify the payments journey by using your mobile number or MyKad number,” it added.

HSBC Malaysia country head of global liquidity and cash management Shayan Hazir said the DuitNow Request could be used by all types of businesses, including insurance providers and retailers to help them transform and digitise their collections by making it more seamless and convenient.

“As a leading international bank that champions digital transformation, we have consistently been supporting our customers by providing them with access to payment and collection services that are innovative, intuitive and powerful to help them navigate through these challenging times.

“Through our market-leading and client-centric solutions, we want to digitise our client’s business and help them move towards a cashless and seamless payments and collections model,” he added. — Bernama