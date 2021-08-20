European stock markets waver at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 nudged 0.2 per cent lower to 15,728.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 was almost unchanged at 6,605.19. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 20 — Europe’s major stock markets wavered in opening deals today, as investors paused for breath after sharp falls the previous day.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 per cent to 7,072.93 points, compared with yesterday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 nudged 0.2 per cent lower to 15,728.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 was almost unchanged at 6,605.19.

Global stocks mostly tanked yesterday on worries the latest wave of Covid-19 infections will crimp global growth.

Sentiment was also slammed after the Federal Reserve signalled that it will begin to pull back on stimulus this year.

In addition, markets have been on edge this week over Afghanistan unrest and China’s ongoing regulatory crackdown. — AFP