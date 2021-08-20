Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.71 points to 1,519.66 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.95. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning amid mild buying interest.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.71 points to 1,519.66 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.95.

The index opened 2.28 points higher at 1,517.23.

In the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 381 to 350, while 395 counters were unchanged, 1,082 untraded and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.49 billion units worth RM623.57 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM8.13, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals advanced two sen each to RM3.93 and RM7.99, respectively, CIMB gained three sen to RM4.63, Hong Leong Bank strengthened eight sen to RM18.38, TNB shed two sen to RM9.88, and IHH Healthcare fell four sen to RM5.75.

Of the actives, KNM increased 1.5 sen to 23 sen, TFP edged up half-a-sen to 21.5 sen, Advance Synergy was one sen higher at 18 sen, while AE Multi was flat at four sen and Fitters decreased 3.5 sen to 33.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 39.98 points to 12,217.32, the FBM Emas Index was 39.86 points higher at 11,114.16, the FBMT 100 Index widened 38.17 points to 10,828.85, the FBM 70 appreciated 69.29 points to 14,596.60, and the FBM ACE bagged 26.24 points to 7,136.40.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index increased 42.14 points to 6,415.64, the Financial Services Index expanded 54.32 points to 14,851.02, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.31 of-a-point to 189.18. ― Bernama