Bursa Malaysia ends morning session mixed, CI up 0.41 pc

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session mixed, with the key index rising 0.41 per cent on buying support in selected heavyweights led by Sime Darby Plantations and CIMB.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.19 points to 1,521.14 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.95.

The market bellwether opened 2.28 points higher at 1,517.23, fluctuating between 1,516.66 and 1,521.95 during the session.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 406 to 392, while 438 counters were unchanged, 972 untraded and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.96 billion units worth RM881.80 million.

Of the heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantations jumped 28 sen to RM4.07, CIMB advanced four sen to RM4.64, Maxis widened five sen to RM4.45, and Maybank gained three sen to RM8.12.

Meanwhile, TNB and IHH Healthcare eased two sen to RM9.88 and RM5.77, respectively, while Press Metal and Axiata fell one sen to RM4.90 and RM3.91, respectively.

Among the actives, KNM and Advance Synergy rose 1.5 sen to 23 sen and 18.5 sen, respectively, TFP solutions was flat at 21 sen, Fitters Diversified fell 2.5 sen to 34.5 sen, and Avillion slipped 1.5 sen to 18.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index widened 46.02 points to 11,120.32, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 44.73 points to 10,835.41, the FBM 70 bagged 62.54 points to 14,589.85, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 52.43 points to 12,233.77, and the FBM ACE advanced 22.15 points to 7,132.31.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index up 43.88 points to 14,840.58, the Plantation Index surged 125.75 points to 6,499.25, while the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.03 of-a-point to 188.84. ― Bernama