MBSB CEO Ahmad Zaini Othman dies of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB) Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman died today of complications from Covid-19.

He died at 1.46am at KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital, leaving behind his wife, two married daughters and two grandchildren.

He was 64 years old.

“This is a tremendous loss not only to MBSB Group, but also the banking industry. Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini was an outstanding man with a big heart. He has touched the lives of so many and his hard work will never be forgotten.

“He was instrumental to the improvement of the bank through his business initiatives which comes from his excellent business acumen. He was a visionary and we will miss him dearly,” said Tan Sri Azlan Zainol, Chairman of MBSB Group.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini had four decades of banking experience and was appointed to lead MBSB — the financial holding company of MBSB Bank Berhad — on February 26, 2009 and has received multiple industry recognitions throughout his career.

As an interim measure, MBSB has appointed its current Deputy CEO, Datuk Nor Azam M Taib, as the acting President and CEO of the group.