IJM secures RM258m ECRL contract in Temerloh

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — IJM Corporation Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, IJM Construction Sdn Bhd, has secured a RM258 million contract for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project located in Temerloh, Pahang from China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd.

It said IJM Construction’s scope of work under the contract included the construction of substructure works and partial superstructure works for the Sungai Pahang bridge, T-Beam fabrication and installation of the bridge as well as other bridges in Section 6 of the rail link.

“Construction work on the project is scheduled to start end of this month and is due for completion in 24 months from the commencement date,” it said in a statement today.

It said as at March 31, 2021, the outstanding order book of IJM’s construction division remained healthy at RM4 billion, providing near-term earnings visibility.

“Major projects secured by the division in the current financial year include the RM89.8 million contract for the construction of infrastructure building and public realms works at Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), Kuala Lumpur and another RM237.8 million contract for the construction of Mezzo residential tower at The Light City, Gelugor, Penang,” it said.

In a separate development, IJM said its subsidiary involved in manufacturing spun piles under the industry division, Industrial Concrete Products Bhd (ICP), recently set a record for producing the longest ever pre-tensioned spun high strength concrete piles in the company’s history.

It said with a length of 90 metres and a diameter of 1,000 millimetres, superseding ICP’s previous capability to produce spun piles up to 75 meters, the spun pile was custom-casted for the Batang Lupar bridge megaproject in Sebuyau, Sarawak.

“ICP’s longest pile produced in 2009 was 66 meters for the second Penang Bridge project,” it said.

Scheduled to be completed in 2025, the Batang Lupar bridge will be the longest river-crossing bridge in Malaysia at 4.8 kilometres long, connecting Samarahan to Betong with a two-lane single carriageway. — Bernama