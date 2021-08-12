Bursa Malaysia ends lower on profit-taking

Bursa Malaysia ended lower today on persistent profit-taking in selected utilities and plantation counters. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower today on persistent profit-taking in selected utilities and plantation counters in line with most regional markets, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 2.47 points to end the day at 1,501.97, just a whisker above the key level of 1,500 points, compared with Wednesday’s close of 1,504.44.

The market bellwether, which opened 0.85 of-a-point better at 1,505.29, fluctuated between 1,497.18 and 1,505.29 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 576 to 387, while 449 counters were unchanged, 805 untraded, and 21 others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 3.45 billion units worth RM2.27 billion from 4.59 billion units valued at RM3.10 billion on Wednesday.

Among the biggest losers in the benchmark index were Petronas Gas and Kuala Lumpur Kepong, after their shares declined 32 sen and 42 sen to RM15.74 and RM19.14, respectively.

A dealer said the most Asian markets were bullish on Thursday as positive US inflation data has temporarily eased fears that the US Federal Reserve would begin policy normalisation.

However, reports that the Chinese government has unveiled a five-year plan outlining tighter regulation of its economy, covering areas such as national security, technology, and monopolies, have put a damper on the region’s equities markets.

Meanwhile, on the Covid-19 front, ActicTrades’ trader Anderson Alves said the growing restrictions still remain a concern among investors.

In a research note, he said that growth expectations in the region will likely take a hit in the coming weeks, wherein the recent resurgence of the virus will probably slow the economic recovery, and could affect appetite for value and cyclical sector exposure.

“South Korea reported 1,987 new cases in the past 24 hours, prompting its Finance Minister to say that the likely economic effect of the pandemic’s fourth wave will be ‘inevitable’ starting in August. Meanwhile in Australia, three extra local government areas in Sydney will face increased restrictions,” he said.

Back home, heavyweights Maybank and Petronas Chemicals declined 2.0 sen each to RM8.01 and RM7.99, respectively, Public Bank shed 1.0 sen to RM3.95, TNB fell 3.0 sen to RM9.70, while IHH Healthcare rose 1.0 sen to RM5.83.

Among the actives, KNM improved 1.0 sen to 20 sen, Serba Dinamik gained 2.0 sen to 42 sen, Focus Dynamics earned half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, while Dagang NeXchange was flat at 81.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 28.64 points lower at 11,007.50, FBMT 100 Index dipped 29.26 points to 10,723.87, FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 32.60 points to 12,086.95, the FBM 70 lost 84.75 points to 14,537.37, but the FBM ACE advanced 2.43 points to 7,145.03.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index reduced 19.69 points to 14,771.63, the Plantation Index went down 26.07 points to 6,121.53, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.49 of-a-point to 188.80.

Main Market volume decreased to 2.31 billion shares worth RM1.93 billion from 2.90 billion shares valued at RM2.58 billion on Wednesday.

Warrants turnover narrowed to 258.50 million units worth RM36.51 million compared with Wednesday’s 399.09 million units valued at RM49.37 million.

Volume on the ACE Market dwindled to 754.43 million shares worth RM299 million versus 1.28 billion shares valued at RM464.42 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 288.13 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (735.20 million), construction (51.18 million), technology (270.55 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (39.15 million), property (141.86 million), plantation (26.44 million), REITs (4.64 million), closed/fund (102,000), energy (514.29 million), healthcare (93.95 million), telecommunications and media (44.62 million), transportation and logistics (88.44 million), and utilities (15.24 million). — Bernama