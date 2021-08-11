Stats Dept: Volume index of services up 17.6pc in Q2 2021

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increase was stimulated by wholesale and retail trade, food and beverages, and accommodation segment at 20.3 per cent, as well as other services segment at 17.7 per cent. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Volume Index of Services rose 17.6 per cent year-on-year to 116.7 points in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 compared with 99.2 points in the same quarter last year, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increase was stimulated by wholesale and retail trade, food and beverages, and accommodation segment at 20.3 per cent, as well as other services segment at 17.7 per cent.

“On a quarterly basis, the Volume Index of Services decreased by 5.4 per cent to 116.7 points from 123.4 points in the previous quarter,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir noted that for quarterly comparison, the seasonally adjusted volume index of this sector dropped by 3.0 per cent to 120.0 points.

“The wholesale and retail trade, food and beverages, and accommodation segment was the major contributor to this fall, recording a negative growth of 5.1 per cent,” he added. — Bernama