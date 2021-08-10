InterContinental Hotels profits from travel rebound

InterContinental, whose brands also include Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn, reported net profit of US$48 million (RM203 million) . — Reuters pic

LONDON, August 10 — InterContinental Hotels Group today announced a return to first-half profits as vaccination rollouts and the lifting of lockdowns boosted travel demand.

InterContinental, whose brands also include Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn, reported net profit of US$48 million (RM203 million) compared with a loss after tax totalling US$210 million in the first half of the previous year.

“Trading improved significantly during the first half of 2021, with travel demand returning strongly as vaccines roll out, restrictions ease, and economic activity rebuilds,” IHG chief executive Keith Barr said in the earnings statement.

Barr said domestic leisure bookings in the US and China had led the way, while the company also pointed to some recovery in business travel.

But he warned of risk of volatility ahead as “business trips, group bookings and international travel will take time to fully recover”.

The company decided against paying an interim dividend to shareholders.

Following the results update, the IHG share price rose 0.3 per cent on London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index, which was flat overall. — AFP