HB Global wins RM10m job from Axiata

A woman walks past the Axiata headquarters building in Kuala Lumpur October 1, 2019. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — HB Global Limited’s (HB Global) subsidiary Forward Resources and Construction Sdn Bhd (FRC) has accepted a RM10 million project from Axiata Group Bhd’s subsidiary On Site Services Sdn Bhd for the supply, provision, installation and service of full turnkey fibre implementation works.

HB Global told the stock exchange the project was expected to be completed within 12 months, with the commencement date to be decided later.

HB Global executive director Lee Ping Wei said in a statement that the company is committed to supporting government initiatives aimed at increasing bandwidth and faster connection speeds.

“Yet another contract win in these two months is thus a testament to our track record of completing projects on time, as well as a long-standing and collaborative partnership with the major telcos,” he added.

FRC had in June this year been awarded two projects, worth RM370 million and RM701 million respectively, for 5G works across Malaysia.

A food processing company, HB Global completed a 60 per cent stake acquisition of FRC at the end of June and successfully diversified into the provision of construction and engineering solution services. — Bernama