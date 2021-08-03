FBM KLCI remains higher at mid-afternoon

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) resumed the afternoon session on Bursa Malaysia in positive territory thanks to continued buying support in the heavyweights. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) resumed the afternoon session on Bursa Malaysia in positive territory thanks to continued buying support in the heavyweights.

At 3.02pm, the key index gained 1.01 points to 1,494.01 from Monday’s close of 1,493.0.

There were 529 losers and 376 gainers on the broader market, while 404 counters were unchanged, 863 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.89 billion units worth RM1.76 billion.

A dealer said sentiment in the market was mixed influenced by the declined in daily Covid-19 cases in the country, optimism over stimulus packages from China and the Unites States as well as uncertainties in the local political landscape and weak regional bourses.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.02, Public Bank added one sen to RM3.98, Tenaga Nasional gained two sen to RM9.65 and CIMB Bank bagged four sen to RM4.51.

Petronas Chemicals eased four sen to RM8.01 and IHH Healthcare slipped one sen to RM5.71.

Among the actives, Serba Dinamik picked up 2.5 sen to 40.5 sen, Emico Holdings increased 3.5 sen to 34 sen, Permaju Industries inched up half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, Greenyield trimmed 5.5 sen to 32.5 sen, while YLI Holdings rose 12.5 sen to 54.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 0.32 of-a-point to 10,979.34, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 1.97 points to 10,690.16, the FBM 70 fell 38.35 points to 14,581.48, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 12.35 points to 12,058.91.

However, the FBM ACE increased 15.13 points to 7,102.06.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 54.74 points higher at 14,723.29, the Plantation Index garnered 47.52 points to 6,056.76, while the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.13 of-a-point to 187.69. — Bernama