KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Malaysia’s total trade in March 2026 expanded by 9.3 per cent year-on-year to RM273.0 billion from RM249.8 billion a year ago, driven by stronger growth in exports and imports, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

It said Malaysia recorded stronger export growth of 8.3 per cent, valued at RM148.8 billion, and import growth of 10.4 per cent, amounting to RM124.2 billion, with trade surplus decreasing by 0.9 per cent to RM24.6 billion in March 2026.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the increase in exports was supported by the growth of both re-exports and domestic exports.

“Re-exports, which accounted for 25.5 per cent of total exports, rose by 38.3 per cent year-on-year to RM37.9 billion.

“Meanwhile, domestic exports, contributing 74.5 per cent of total exports, expanded by 0.9 per cent to RM110.9 billion,” he said in a statement.

He added that imports grew 10.4 per cent to RM124.2 billion, while the trade surplus decreased by 0.9 per cent to RM24.6 billion, marking the 71st consecutive month of surplus since May 2020.

Compared with February 2026, exports, imports, total trade, and trade surplus increased by 13.6 per cent, 8.7 per cent, 11.3 per cent and 47.0 per cent, respectively, he said.

Mohd Uzir said the rise in exports was mainly driven by higher shipments to the United States (+RM4.2 billion), Taiwan (+RM3.1 billion), Hong Kong (+RM1.8 billion), Vietnam (+RM1.6 billion), Mexico (+RM1.5 billion), South Korea (+RM1.4 billion) and China (+RM1.1 billion).

Meanwhile, he said imports were largely supported by increased inflows from China (+RM6.9 billion), Singapore (+RM3.6 billion), South Korea (+RM1.5 billion), Vietnam (+RM1.4 billion), Taiwan (+RM1.4 billion), the US (+RM1.0 billion) and Switzerland (+RM777.0 million).

“Exports growth was anchored by heightened shipments of electrical and electronics (E&E) products (+RM9.4 billion), other manufactures (+RM2.4 billion), petroleum products (+RM1.8 billion), optical and scientific equipment (+RM1.5 billion), manufacture of metal (+RM1.2 billion) and metalliferous ores and metal scrap (+RM1.1 billion).

“Concurrently, imports corresponded with stronger inflows of E&E products (+RM12.2 billion), machinery, equipment and parts (+RM2.0 billion), metalliferous ores and metal scrap (+RM1.1 billion), manufacture of metal (+RM1.0 billion), optical and scientific equipment (+RM745.4 million) and petroleum products (+RM494.3 million),” he said.

Mohd Uzir said that by end-use, imports of capital goods surged 24.7 per cent to RM16.3 billion, reflecting stronger demand, while consumption goods declined 7.8 per cent to RM9.0 billion and intermediate goods edged down 1.1 per cent to RM58.3 billion compared to March 2025.

From January to March 2026, total trade increased 10.4 per cent to RM789.8 billion, with exports rising 12.7 per cent and imports up 7.7 per cent, while trade surplus expanded by 54.0 per cent to post a value of RM63.2 billion, he added. — Bernama