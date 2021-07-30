Maxis posts higher net profit of RM360m in second quarter

Maxis Bhd’s revenue rose 5.3 per cent to RM2.26 billion from RM2.15 billion previously, thanks to better contribution from postpaid and fibre businesses. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― Maxis Bhd posted a slightly higher net profit of RM360 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 against RM342 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 5.3 per cent to RM2.26 billion from RM2.15 billion previously, thanks to better contribution from postpaid and fibre businesses, the telecommunication provider said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It said postpaid service revenue increased 2.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM1.002 billion, but prepaid service revenue declined 0.1 per cent y-o-y to RM685 million.

In a separate filing, Maxis said the resilient performance during the reviewed quarter was on the back of its converged solutions strategy, while focusing on providing the best connectivity and support for communities in this challenging environment.

It said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 6.1 per cent y-o-y to RM1.01 billion due to higher revenue from fibre and mobile businesses.

The board of directors has declared a second interim single-tier tax-exempt dividend of 4.0 sen per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending December 31, 2021, to be paid on September 30, 2021. The entitlement date for the dividend payment is September 3, 2021.

The total dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is 8.0 sen per ordinary share. ― Bernama