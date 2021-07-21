Short-term rates close stable on BNM’s operations

The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen inside Sasana Kajang in Kuala Lumpur June 24,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system slipped to RM33.11 billion from RM37.94 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it declined to RM15.43 billion from RM20.41 billion previously.

Earlier today, BNM issued three conventional money market tenders, an Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tender, and a reverse repo tender.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM33.1 billion conventional money market tender and a RM15 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent, and 1.85 per cent respectively. — Bernama