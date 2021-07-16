MCMC issues fines amounting to RM3.2m to four telcos

According to MCMC, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd was slapped with 54 compounds amounting to RM2.7 million for failing to comply with the electronic numbering and addressing plan. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

CYBERJAYA, July 16 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) issued 64 compounds amounting to RM3.2 million to four telecommunications companies (telcos) in the second quarter of 2021.

In a statement today, MCMC said the compounds were issued for failure to comply with the electronic numbering and addressing plan as well as non-compliance of guidelines on registration of end-users of prepaid public cellular services.

According to MCMC, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd was slapped with 54 compounds amounting to RM2.7 million for failing to comply with the electronic numbering and addressing plan.

The compound notices were issued in accordance with Regulation 4 (2) of the Communications and Multimedia (Numbering) Regulations 2016.

MCMC issued 10 compounds for non-compliance with the prepaid guidelines for end-user registration. U Mobile Sdn Bhd received five compounds amounting to RM250,000; two compounds of RM100,000 each were given to Maxis Broadband and Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd; and one compound of RM50,000 to XOX Com Sdn Bhd.

The compounds were issued in accordance with Section 127 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, namely failure to comply with the guidelines on registration of end-users of prepaid public cellular services (MCMC/G/01/17).

“This action was taken to ensure that the rights of consumers were given priority in choosing a telecommunications company based on the services offered,” said MCMC.

MCMC said it took seriously the offences committed by the telcos and urged them to be stricter with their agents in adhering to the set guidelines as well as not neglecting security aspects in curbing cybercrime and consumer interests. — Bernama