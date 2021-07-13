US eases Trump era ban on some fuel exports to Venezuela

This file photo taken on November 14, 2017, shows the logo of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA at a gas station in Caracas. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, July 13 ― The US Treasury yesterday announced easing of a ban on fuel exports to Venezuela imposed during the presidency of Donald Trump.

The move authorises exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Venezuela for the next year, Treasury said. The fuel is commonly used for cooking.

The move loosens one of the severe sanctions imposed as Trump ratcheted up the pressure on Venezuela and its national oil company PDVSA in an unsuccessful effort to oust the leftist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Washington and Caracas broke off diplomatic relations in 2019, and the nation has plunged deeper into political, economic and humanitarian crisis. ― AFP