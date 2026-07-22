KUALA NERUS, July 22 — A man was reported to have died at the summit of Bukit Maras here yesterday evening.

Kuala Nerus Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations commander Muhammad Al Fadil Mat Amin said in the 6.48 pm incident, the victim, Nazli A. Hamid, 55, was found unconscious at the hilltop and was pronounced dead by a medical team that arrived at the scene.

“Upon receiving the emergency call, six personnel from the Kuala Nerus Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were deployed to the location.

“The rescue team then placed the victim on a stretcher before carrying him down from the summit of Bukit Maras to the foot of the hill using a utility vehicle,” he said when contacted last night, adding that the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, Kuala Terengganu Police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said the case had been classified as a sudden death. — Bernama