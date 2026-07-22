SEREMBAN, July 22 — Drizzle and physical limitations did not stop 68-year-old person with disabilities (PwD) Jumaah Mohd Alif from riding her three-wheeled motorcycle from Kampung Gedung Lalang to Benteng Ampangan here to fulfil her dream of meeting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

For Jumaah, who lost her left leg in an accident 35 years ago, the opportunity to meet the country’s leader in person was a deeply meaningful moment that she said she would cherish for the rest of her life.

“Yesterday, some villagers told me the Prime Minister was coming to Ampangan. That’s why I rode my motorcycle here even though it was drizzling. My wish to meet the Prime Minister has finally come true,” she told Bernama.

Earlier, the Prime Minister attended the Santai Petang Bersama Warga Ampangan (An Afternoon Chat with Ampangan Residents) event and spent time meeting residents of the Ampangan state constituency together with Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the seat, Datuk Muhammad Nazri Kassim.

Anwar, who is also PH chairman, was in Negeri Sembilan today to campaign for the coalition in an effort to further boost its momentum in the ongoing state election campaign.

Jumaah said she had previously only seen the Prime Minister from afar or on television, and never imagined she would one day have the chance to meet and speak with him in person.

She expressed hope that the government would continue to prioritise the welfare of the people, particularly senior citizens and persons with disabilities like herself.

The Election Commission has set July 28 for early voting in the Negeri Sembilan state election, with polling day on August 1.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama