KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A moderate earthquake in North Sumatra sent tremors rippling across the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia on Tuesday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department reported that the quake struck at 12:18 pm today, registering a magnitude of 5.7.

The epicentre was located at coordinates 4.2° North and 97.6° East, approximately 55km southwest of Langsa, Indonesia, at a depth of 10 km.

While the epicentre was in Indonesia, the intensity of the quake was sufficient to be felt by residents along the western coast of the peninsula.

The Meteorological Department is now urging anyone who experienced tremors to provide their feedback via an official survey form. This data will help the department better understand the impact and reach of the seismic activity across the region.