SUBANG JAYA, July 22 — A major online betting syndicate with an estimated RM27 million in daily betting transactions has been dismantled by federal police following a series of coordinated operations targeting online gambling activities during the 2026 Fifa World Cup recently.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk M Kumar said a series of raids were conducted following investigations by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify the owners of websites promoting and advertising gambling activities on social media platforms.

He said police raided 19 business and residential premises linked to the syndicate across the Klang Valley on July 16, resulting in the arrest of 161 individuals — 106 men and 55 women, including six foreigners aged between 19 and 62 — suspected of being involved in the syndicate’s activities over the past six months.

“This syndicate operates by developing its own mobile application and later promoting its use locally and internationally, where online bets could be placed on major international sporting events such as the World Cup, as well as other forms of betting games.

“In this case, the syndicate masked its illegal activities by registering as legal entities and also employed individuals as fronts,” he told a press conference at the Subang Jaya police headquarters here.

Kumar also said five local men, believed to be shareholders and owners of various front companies, were among those arrested as well.

Various electronic devices, including those suspected to have been used to operate and manage the syndicate’s online gambling activities, were also seized during the raids for further investigation.

He said police were conducting further investigations to determine if the syndicate had any links to organised crime and whether more members remained at large.

Separately, Kumar said a total of 649 raids had been conducted since Op Soga XI was launched on June 11.

As of July 20, he said 945 suspects — comprising 835 men and 110 women — believed to be involved in illegal online betting activities had been arrested.

Of those arrested, 680 were locals while 265 were foreigners.

Police also seized RM199,006.19 in cash and identified betting transactions worth RM35.15 million linked to the illegal activities.

A total of 637 websites, applications, platforms and social media accounts were also detected promoting or facilitating illegal football betting during the operation.

“These platforms will be subjected to blocking and content takedown actions with the assistance of MCMC.

“I would like to state our commitment that we will not compromise with elements involved in such illicit activities, and I urge the public to come forward with information to help combat illegal gambling activities,” he said.