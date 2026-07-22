SUBANG JAYA, July 22 — A kidnap victim rescued within 48 hours after police foiled a RM7 million ransom plot has been detained over alleged involvement in syndicated drug trafficking activities, federal police said today.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk M. Kumar said the victim was detained under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act after the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department uncovered alleged links to drug-related activities on July 21.

“Further checks on employment records and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions also failed to reveal a fixed occupation for the victim,” he told a press conference at the Subang Jaya police headquarters here.

Apart from the victim, Kumar said two other suspects were also arrested, bringing the total number of individuals detained in connection with the case to eight.

He added that one of the suspects was a former policeman who had been dismissed several years ago for a drug-related offence.

Previously, six individuals — five men and one woman — were arrested after the victim was rescued from a residential unit in i-City, Shah Alam, on July 18.