KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The body of a 73-year-old local man was found floating in a former mining pool at Taman Tasik Rekreasi Tun Perak, Taman Jati, Batu 17, Rawang, this morning.

Gombak Police chief ACP Ibrahim Husin said the Gombak District Police Headquarters (IPD) Operations Room received information on the discovery of the body of the unemployed man at 7.45am.

He said preliminary investigations at the scene found no signs of external injuries on the victim’s body.

“The body was taken to Selayang Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death,” he said in a statement today.

Ibrahim said the case has been classified as a sudden death pending the full post-mortem report.

He also advised the public not to speculate on the incident, as doing so could interfere with the investigation. — Bernama